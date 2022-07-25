Burien Community Church will be holding a Rummage Sale this coming weekend – Friday, July 29, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Saturday, July 30, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Burien Community Church is located at 16241 19th Ave SW:

