A fire caused by non-permitted electrical work burned a home in the 18200 block of 5th Ave South in Burien (map below) on Friday, July 22, 2022.

King County Fire District #2 said that crews were dispatched at 9:45 p.m. Friday night to the fire, called in by a neighbor. An out-of-jurisdiction police officer also saw smoke in the area and called 911.

Engine #329 arrived to the house, which was approximately 25% involved. Access was made from an alley off of 4th Ave S., which proved to be quicker routing for crews.

“Great job by them of recognizing that,” Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Ray Desmarais said.

No injuries were reported, but the entire attic space sustained burn damage, with the fire burning through one side.

The King County Fire Investigator’s Unit took lead on the investigation and ruled it accidental due to non-permitted electrical work in the home.

The home itself was renter-occupied.

Burien Police worked the scene as well.

The scene was cleared at 1:45 a.m. after overhaul was complete.

Mutual aid was provided by King County Medic 1, Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, and Rehab units from King County Fire District #20 (Skyway Fire).

