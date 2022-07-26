Last seek, the Burien City Council took an important next step to develop a plan to invest $10.8 million of federal stimulus funding to help Burien recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re seeking public input.

City staff presented a high-level plan to put funding into addressing community needs, public safety, economic development, support for local businesses, and infrastructure. The City Council expressed support for the priorities that City staff presented. City staff are now working on an implementation plan for the City Council to review during their next meeting on Aug. 15.

The community is invited to still weigh in on the plan by either submitting a public comment to [email protected], or by attending the City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

You can review the current schedule of public meetings at burienwa.gov/RecoveryRoadmap.

More information

Read the proposed investment priorities presented during the July 18, 2022 meeting.

presented during the July 18, 2022 meeting. Watch City Council presentation and discussion (starts at 0:35:09).