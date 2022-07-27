Discover your rhythm at the Dare to Dance Summer Festival – coming to Roxhill Park on Saturday, July 30, 2022 and Othello Park on Sunday, July 31 – a festival that will feature free dance performances and workshops from a diverse lineup of artists.

Enjoy dance styles including traditional, ballroom, Bollywood, shuffling, and more.

All ages and skill levels are welcome, so bring your family and friends for a fun afternoon in the park!

Free drinking water and shade on site.

Go to http://daretodanceseattle. org for artist lineup and registration. Pre-registered participants will receive a free gift and raffle ticket at the event!

Dare to Dance Summer Festival is supported by a grant from Seattle Office of Arts & Culture.

Dare to Dance Summer Festival is sponsored by the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture and Seattle Parks & Recreation. Founded in 2010, Dare to Dance Seattle is a nonprofit organization with a mission to provide rich performing arts opportunities, celebrate diversity, and support culturally vibrant communities.

