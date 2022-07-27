REMINDER : Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series continues this Thursday night, July 28, 2022 with live music from the Paula Boggs Band at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series runs every Thursday night through Aug. 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

Here are some videos from the band:

More info on the Paula Boggs Band here.

More info on Music in the Park is here.

WHEN: Thursday, July 28, 2022: 6:30–8 p.m. WHERE: Lake Burien School Memorial Park (1620 SW 149th Street)