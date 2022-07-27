REMINDER : See ‘Pericles, Prince of Tyre‘ for FREE this coming Saturday, July 30 at Dottie Harper Park in Burien.

This outdoor performance will run from 7 – 9 p.m.

Here’s a synopsis:

After discovering a dark secret, Pericles, Prince of Tyre, finds himself in danger. Fleeing his country, he embarks on an epic journey. Along the way, he wins a jousting contest and marries a princess. Once it is safe to return home, he sets sail with his now pregnant wife. She seems to die in childbirth on the ship and her casket is put out to sea. Pericles leaves the newborn with friends, who prove unworthy of his trust, and returns home alone to claim his throne. Despairing and battered by life, Pericles finally finds his daughter and reunites with the wife he had left for dead.

WHEN: Saturday July 30, 2022, from 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Dottie Harper Park, 421 SW 146th Street, Burien, WA 98166 (map below).

COST: Free!

Ample parking, restrooms at the neighboring Burien Community Center.

Bring your folding camp chair and picnic.

Dottie Harper Park is located at 421 SW 146th Street: