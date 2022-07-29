Burien Police Storefront Officer Hayden, left, and Sgt. Kajihiro, right. Photos courtesy Burien Police Department.

Burien Police say that on Thursday, July 28, 2022, a man entered a local bank and demanded money from the teller, but as he tried to make a quick getaway on foot he was soon met – and apprehended by – B-Town’s finest.

Burien Police say that the suspect got his cash from the bank and walked outside, thinking he was going to make a quick getaway on foot.

The teller pushed the silent alarm button and officers were dispatched immediately.

Storefront Officer Mark Hayden was on scene in 1 minute and 15 seconds. He broadcast suspect description to other arriving officers and Sgt. Kajihiro was working emphasis patrol in downtown.

Kajihiro heard the call and responded, also arriving in lightning fast time. Less than a minute after getting in the area, Kajihiro spotted the suspect ducking into the library to avoid him.

Kajihiro wasn’t falling for that trick, and the suspect was taken into custody.

“This was a great piece of teamwork and officers being in the right place at the right time,” police said. “As a result, a bank robber got a trip to jail!”