Be chillin’ with some villains in an air-conditioned auditorium to see the Burien’s Hi-Liners perform Disney’s Descendants: The Musical, playing this weekend at the Highline Performing Arts Center in Burien.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is excited to bring its first Main Stage show back to the big stage.

The cast is made up of teens from all over King County who have worked hard this summer to bring this show to life, along with help from choreographer Koach Giggz, founder of N the Kutt Dance Studio, and director Kathleen Edwards of Hi-Liners.

The show is open to all ages, and tickets are on sale now at www.hi-liners.org .

Hi-Liners Musical Theatre is a nonprofit organization established in 1966 that provides musical theatre productions and performing arts classes, workshops and camps for students ages 3 and up in South King County communities. For more information, visit www.hi-liners.org .

Photos courtesy Jean Johnson Portraits.

The Highline Performing Arts Center is located at 401 South 152nd Street:

