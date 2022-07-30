If your block is not hosting an event this year, you are invited to join Downtown Burien businesses and residents in Town Square Park on National Night Out this coming Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Discover Burien will be grilling up hot dogs and hamburgers at this free event, which will be held at Town Square Park from 5:30 – 8 p.m.

Meet your Burien Police Department officers, and gather with your neighbors on a comfortable summer night.

There will be games, music, and fun!

WHEN: Tuesday, August 2, 2022: 5:30 – 8 p.m. WHERE” Town Square Park, 480 152 SW Street: