Dear Editor,

I urge our Normandy Park residents to vote “YES” on Proposition 1 for a new Civic Center. The advantages of locating our new city hall where it is now include a centrally located government, centrally located police department, (crime happens all over the city, not just along 1st Ave.) and a new recreation center.

The old building could have been retrofitted but would only meet 60% of current seismic building codes. A few think it could have been made “new,” but this is not the case. Other property could have been acquired for offices, but it wasn’t. The council voted to do THIS project.

Let’s support the new Civic Center because it is something that all of us citizens can use and be proud of. There has been enough talk.

Let’s act and move the city forward!

– Ron Ebbers

Normandy Park

