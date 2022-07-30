On the agenda for Monday night’s (Aug. 1, 2022) Burien City Council Regular Business Meeting: City Clerk announcement, Biennium Budget Calendar, FAA issues, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) update, Proposed Parks and Recreation Advisory Board work plan, Proposed Arts Commission 2022-2023 work plan and more.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, starting at 7 p.m.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here’s the agenda:

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

a) City Clerk Announcement, Maiya Andrews, Acting City Manager b) 2023-2024 Biennium Budget Calendar, Eric Christensen, Finance Director c) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aircraft Fuel Efficiency Certification, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney



BUSINESS AGENDA

a) South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Update, Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager, Angela San Filippo, SKHHP Executive Manager b) Review of 2021-2022 Accomplishments and the Proposed Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 2022-2023 Work Plan, Casey Stanley, Recreation Manager, Leit Myers, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Vice Chair c) Review of 2021 Accomplishments and the Proposed Arts Commission 2022-2023 Work Plan, Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor, Andrew McMasters, Arts Commission Chair d( Review of the 2023 Art in Public Places Project and Funding Plan, Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor e) Set the Bond Amount for the City Manager, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney f) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan, Maiya Andrews, Acting City Manager



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

a) City Manager’s Report – August 1, 2022



