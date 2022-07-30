On the agenda for Monday night’s (Aug. 1, 2022) Burien City Council Regular Business Meeting: City Clerk announcement, Biennium Budget Calendar, FAA issues, South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) update, Proposed Parks and Recreation Advisory Board work plan, Proposed Arts Commission 2022-2023 work plan and more.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, starting at 7 p.m.

Here’s the agenda:

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

    • a) City Clerk Announcement, Maiya Andrews, Acting City Manager
    • b) 2023-2024 Biennium Budget Calendar, Eric Christensen, Finance Director
    • c) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Aircraft Fuel Efficiency Certification, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney

BUSINESS AGENDA

    • a) South King Housing and Homelessness Partners (SKHHP) Update, Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager, Angela San Filippo, SKHHP Executive Manager
    • b) Review of 2021-2022 Accomplishments and the Proposed Parks and Recreation Advisory Board 2022-2023 Work Plan, Casey Stanley, Recreation Manager, Leit Myers, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Vice Chair
    • c) Review of 2021 Accomplishments and the Proposed Arts Commission 2022-2023 Work Plan, Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor, Andrew McMasters, Arts Commission Chair
    • d( Review of the 2023 Art in Public Places Project and Funding Plan, Gina Kallman, Cultural Arts Supervisor
    • e) Set the Bond Amount for the City Manager, Garmon Newsom II, City Attorney
    • f) City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan, Maiya Andrews, Acting City Manager

COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT

    • a) City Manager’s Report – August 1, 2022

