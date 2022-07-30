REMINDER : Remember to VOTE in the 2022 Primary Election – return your ballot to a ballot drop box (no stamp required) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

Ballot locations in our area include:

Burien Town Square Park

(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)

480 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98168



Info on ballot measures and candidates is here:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/whats-on-the-ballot.aspx