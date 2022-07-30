REMINDER: Remember to VOTE in the 2022 Primary Election – return your ballot to a ballot drop box (no stamp required) by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
Ballot locations in our area include:
-
- Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)
480 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
- Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168
Info on ballot measures and candidates is here:
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/whats-on-the-ballot.aspx