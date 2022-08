It’s time for a Bicycle Rodeo – and kids will be able to improve their riding skills and even learn a trick or two from bicycle-trained Burien Police Officers on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

This free event – intended for kids ages 5-11-years-old – will run from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Boulevard Park Library (map below).

Sponsored by Burien Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Contact Community Service Officer Michiko Wilson with any questions at [email protected].

“See you August 13th!”