SAVE THE DATE : The Burien Brat Trot will be BACK on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, and this year, organizers are reimagining our hometown race with a new collaboration and Burien Oktoberfest.

The Burien Brat Trot remains one of Highline School Foundation’s longest-running and most loved community events, and this year, Brat Trotters will finish at Town Square Park and Burien Oktoberfest.

Join us on Saturday, Oct. 1 for this fast and (mostly) flat 5k and 1k Kid’s Fun Run through the streets of Olde Burien and then stick around for the family fun at Burien’s Oktoberfest, featuring a brew festival with local beers from Burien and Seattle breweries, activities for kids, Oktoberfest games, live entertainment, and even a root beer garden!

EDITOR’S NOTE : The B-Town Blog has been a media sponsor of this event since its inception, and we’re proud to be back for an in-person event. Look for us live-streaming and videoing/photographing runners!

“There’s a reason Brat Trot is everyone’s favorite hometown race, and we’re back this year better than ever with a new partnership with Discover Burien and the Burien Oktoberfest,” said Fred Swanson, Executive Director of Highline Schools Foundation. “This is our second partnership with a local festival this year, and we’re so glad to be able to be out in community.”

“Supporting our students, teachers and schools is so important,” said Debra George, Executive Director of Discover Burien, organizers of Burien Oktoberfest. “We’re happy to partner with Highline Schools Foundation to further their good work.”

Participation in Burien Brat Trot helps raise critical funds for Highline Schools Foundation and our work throughout Highline Public Schools.

“Our partnership with Discover Burien only strengthens this effort – allowing us to raise more dollars through Brat Trot registrations and event sponsorship,” organizers added. “These funds support our work to provide basic needs like school supplies and warm coats, equitable and innovative learning opportunities in schools and classrooms, and college and career readiness for students at all grade levels and in every school in Highline.”

Registration is open, and Brat Trot registration includes a bib and finisher’s medal, and all adult Brat Trotter’s (21 and up) will receive a tasting glass and 1 free tasting from the Oktoberfest Brew Fest.

You can also register at the Burien Farmer’s Market every Thursday in September.

SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES OPEN

Sponsorship opportunities still exist! You can sponsor a youth to run for just $20, or please email [email protected] for other opportunities.

Check out all the details and register at:

ABOUT HIGHLINE SCHOOLS FOUNDATION

Highline Schools Foundation raises funds, gathers resources, and builds partnerships that support the students, educators, and families in Highline Public Schools. The Foundation is governed by a group of volunteer Trustees and is the only nonprofit organization supporting all Highline Public Schools. For more information, visit www.highlineschoolsfoundation.org.

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!