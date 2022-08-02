Today – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 – is primary Election Day, and if you haven’t yet cast your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so at your nearest Ballot Drop Box.
To inspire you, we present Lieutenant Stan, a 6-year-old Golden Retriever who was spotted helping his trainer Elisa Rivera of Power of Dog Training vote at the Ballot Drop Box near Burien City Hall on Monday:
Return your ballot to a ballot drop box, no stamp required.
Your ballot must be returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Ballot locations in our area include:
- Burien Town Square Park
(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)
480 SW 152nd Street
Burien, WA 98166
- Boulevard Park Library
12015 Roseberg Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98168
Info on ballot measures and candidates is here:
https://kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/whats-on-the-ballot.aspx