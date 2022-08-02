Today – Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 – is primary Election Day, and if you haven’t yet cast your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. tonight to do so at your nearest Ballot Drop Box.

To inspire you, we present Lieutenant Stan, a 6-year-old Golden Retriever who was spotted helping his trainer Elisa Rivera of Power of Dog Training vote at the Ballot Drop Box near Burien City Hall on Monday:

Return your ballot to a ballot drop box, no stamp required.

Your ballot must be returned to a ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Ballot locations in our area include:

Burien Town Square Park

(corner of 5th Avenue SW and SW 152nd Street)

480 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 Boulevard Park Library

12015 Roseberg Avenue South

Seattle, WA 98168



Info on ballot measures and candidates is here:

https://kingcounty.gov/depts/elections/how-to-vote/ballots/whats-on-the-ballot.aspx