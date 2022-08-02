Volunteers are needed to help weed and mulch at Seahurst Park this Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m, – 2 p.m.

Help is needed with weeding and mulching near the shoreline at the park.

Open to the public, and all ages are invited.

What to Bring:

Please dress in layers and in clothing that you don’t mind getting dirty. Closed-toed shoes, long sleeves, and pants are recommended. Bring a full water bottle and snacks. Don’t forget to bring your rain gear if rain is in the forecast.



Register at:

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. WHERE: Seahurst Park, near the shoreline – click for map or see below. QUESTIONS? Contact Maya Klem at [email protected].

