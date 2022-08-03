On Tuesday night, Aug. 2, 2022, numerous Burien residents gathered for “National Night Out,” an annual event designed to heighten crime prevention awareness and build community in neighborhoods.

These events were a great chance to meet neighbors and learn about ways we can make our community safer.

“Together, we can be prepared for emergencies, plan for safer streets, and find ways we can work together for the benefit of the neighborhood,” organizers said.

Below are photos from two events – the first one at Karin Sinkula’s house (with a bouncy house!) in central/east Burien:

…and the second one sponsored by Discover Burien at Burien Town Square Park:

EDITOR’S NOTE : If you have photos or video of a National Night Out event, please share them with us – email a high-res .jpg to [email protected] and we’ll add them to this post.