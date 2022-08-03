REMINDER : Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series continues this Thursday night, Aug. 4, 2022 with live Brazilian music from EntreMundos at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series runs every Thursday night through Aug. 18, from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

On rainy evenings, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

Aug. 4: EntreMundos

Brazilian

WHEN: Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022: 6:30–8 p.m. More info on EntreMundos here.

More info on Music in the Park is here. Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: