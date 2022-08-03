Tickets are still available for Discover Burien’s ‘Uncorked’ Wine Walk, set for 4 – 8 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 5, 2022.

Burien Uncorked is Discover Burien’s newest event that will take over the streets of Downtown Burien this Friday night.

Uncorked is a community wine walk that offers the chance to taste wines from a host of great wineries with the option to buy and take home your favorites after the event.

This event will happen at the same time as Burien Art Walk and Night Market – “now that’s what we call a pairing!”

Details:

Participants must be 21 years old or older on the day of the event. This wine walk takes place in the Downtown Burien Core (a map of participating businesses will be available during the event at Discover Burien – 611 SW 152nd Street). Tickets to Burien Uncorked are available online, before the event. No tickets will be sold in person or at the event. Ticket holders will check-in at the Discover Burien walk up window starting at 4pm on the day of the event to pick up your wine walk map, tokens and glass.



A ticket ($30 each) to Burien Uncorked includes:

10 tokens (each token is good for one 1 ounce pour). 1 Burien Uncorked branded glass to use at the event and take home. 1 wine glass lanyard. A wine bag if you purchase any wine bottles during the event.



Below is a list of participating wineries and business hosts for this event:

Wineries:

Latta LATTA WINES Rotie Cellars Rotie Cellars Structure Structure Cellars Winery Sleight of Hand Sleight of Hand Cellars SODO Nota Bene Nota Bene Cellars Darby Winery Darby Winery Seven Hills Seven Hills Winery Camaraderie Cellars Camaraderie Cellars Baco Vino Bacovino Cascade Cliffs Cascade Cliffs Vineyard & Winery Tipsy Canyon Tipsy Canyon Winery



Business Hosts:

ReMax Treat Cookies The Shoppe Seahurst Sitka Living Paper Delights Miller Paint Latino Civic Alliance Center Growing Craze Discover Burien Cupcake Royale Citlali Creative Berkshire Hathaway

