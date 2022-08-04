The City of Burien and Burien City Council invite the community to a reception in City Council Chambers on Monday, Aug. 15, 2022 at 6 p.m. to welcome Adolfo Bailon, Burien’s new city manager.

There will be light refreshments and the Mayor and City Councilmembers will make short speeches.

The reception will be held in advance of the August 15, 2022 regular City Council meeting.

Bailon will be taking a ceremonial oath of office. Afterwards, he will be available to meet with members of the community.

He was selected after the city conducted a national search, receiving more than 50 applications from a diverse set of candidates.

Bailon will earn an annual base salary of $215,000, and he will be the first person of color and first Latino to serve as city manager for the city.

Read our extensive, previous coverage of the City Manager search and Bailon’s selection here.

Help us welcome Adolfo Bailon, Burien's new city manager, to the Burien community and #TeamBurien! Join us for a reception on August 15 at 6 p.m. in Burien City Council Chambers. https://t.co/ZM8PsirrZn pic.twitter.com/L1OUEYNXLP — City of Burien, WA (@Burien) August 4, 2022 Burien City Hall is located at 400 SW 152nd Street: