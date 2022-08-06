Sadly, Normandy Park City Councilmember Earnest Thompson passed away on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, City Manager Amy Arrington announced in her weekly report.

Thompson was 69-years-old, and served in Position No. 1. His current term was set to expire Dec. 31, 2023.

The cause of his death has not yet been released.

“He was a passionate supporter and strong advocate of Normandy Park,” Arrington said. “Before being elected to the City Council, he served on the Parks Commission, Planning Commission, Seatac Airport Round Table (StART) committee, and more. He deeply believed in protecting the environment, promoting government transparency, and protecting the values that make Normandy Park special. He will be missed.”

The city council will appoint a replacement to serve out Thompson’s term, although the timeline for that process has not yet been announced.