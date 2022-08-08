SPONSORED :

New Mediterranean Pizza comes to Burien!

Just in time for summer, Marlaina’s introduces their new Mediterranean Pizza!

This is a healthy, fresh, homemade pizza ready to tantalize your taste buds. As with all of your favorite Marlaina’s dishes, the ingredients are simple and fresh, starting with the olive oil and flour and ending with a choice of first class toppings.

The thin crust pizzas are made with Musa’s famous homemade dough and a tangy tomato-basil sauce. To kick off the new pizza, he is offering five topping choices:

Roasted lamb with roasted tomato slices. Gyro meat (roasted lamb and beef) with roasted tomatoes. Veggie blend which includes a tasty mix of roasted peppers, onions and tomatoes. Three cheese blend made of Italian Gorgonzola (blue cheese), Mozzarella and Feta. Plain , with a nice fresh Mozzarella topping.



Pricing is pretty great, too, with an affordable introductory special of 2 x 16” pizzas for $25.00, toppings are $2 each. Each pizza yields about six slices, so bring your friends and enjoy something really healthy and new from Marlaina’s. The Marlaina’s Pizza launch is happening now and as always, we recommend making reservations.

Musa and Jackie are excited to bring this new offering to town and share the following:

“We’d love your comments and suggestions and look forward to offering our customers this great pizza!“

Open Tuesday – Sunday, from 4 – 8 p.m.

Give them a call or stop by soon:

Marlaina’s Mediterranean Kitchen

643 SW 152nd Street

Burien, WA 98166 (206) 535-6420 www.marlainasrestaurant.com

EDITOR’S NOTE : Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how your business can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].