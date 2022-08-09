REMINDER : The second annual Boulevard Park Block Party is set for this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

There will be food, music, vendors plus a bicycle rodeo, all happening in the Boulevard Park neighborhood at 1832 South 120th Street (map below).

You won’t want to miss the Paper Airplane Contest – all ages! Make your favorite fastest flying paper to win prizes for farthest flight and most accurate landing.

Music lineup will feature Boogie Boyz, Omega Band, BVP Allstars and more.

Thanks goes out to generous sponsors for this event, The Port of Seattle, Flight Path and The B-Town Blog.

Join in the community fun this Saturday – vendors will be there from Noon to 6 p.m., music and beer garden until 10 p.m.

“Celebrate the year of our local community supporting its local businesses as we climb out of the pandemic.”

ABOUT DISCOVER BURIEN

The Discover Burien Association is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation working on economic development, business recruitment & retention, education, promotion and marketing of the Burien community. We are a membership based organization, but do not limit our services to only members, we include the entire Burien business community. We work with Burien businesses to find solutions to their problems to help educate or direct to resources that are available. We also work as a liaison between businesses and city hall to help streamline issues. Membership and contributions are tax deductible. More info at https://www.discoverburien.org.