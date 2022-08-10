SPONSORED :

REMINDER : The Three Tree Point Summer Art Market will be held this Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022!

You will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to meet talented neighbors and celebrate their creations. As the organizer’s announcement states, this event is “Inspired by the talented folks who live amongst us!”

This is your chance – Saturday Aug. 13, 2022 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. – to meet the artists, discover unique and exclusive treasures, sip & shop and soak up the beauty of Burien’s enchanting Tree Three Point neighborhood.

The Three Tree Point Summer Art Market returns to 3713 SW 171st Street, Burien WA 98166 (map below) to delight shoppers looking for a host of high quality artisan goods presented by the makers themselves. The majority of these items are not available anywhere else, so you will not want to miss this exclusive opportunity to acquire some personal treasures or perhaps find a truly unique gift infused with an artist’s devotion to their craft.

Selection ranges from fashion, jewelry, art, home decor, skincare, accessories, flowers and so much more.

“You are all invited to come and spend the afternoon with us!”

The Art Market will be held at 3713 SW 171st Street, Burien WA 98166:

