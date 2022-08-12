Discover Burien’s Business After Hours networking events will be returning on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Blissful Knead.

“Beginning in September, we will be scheduling a monthly after hours event for Discover Burien members to be held on the 3rd Wednesday of every month,” organizers said.

Host of the first event – Blissful Knead – will host this event, which is dedicated to networking, socializing and unwinding. As an added bonus, all attendees will receive 20% off future services and in-store products on the day of the event.

WHEN: Wednesday, September 21, 2022: 5 – 7 p.m.

WHERE: 140 SW 153rd Street, Burien, WA 98166 (map below)

INFO: Refreshments and snacks will be served. There will also be a sign-up sheet for 2023 Business After Hours hosts!

RSVP: Open to all current Discover Burien members. We also welcome prospective members to attend one after hours event.