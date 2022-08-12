Artist Naomi Benson will be teaching participants in this Sunday’s (Aug. 14, 2022) free online art class how to paint busy bumblebees.

Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a lil’ buzzzzworthy!

This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tempera paint—suggested colors: white, yellow, black, blue, green, brown White paper Water Brushes Paper towels Masking tape (optional)



To participate, log on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.