Artist Naomi Benson will be teaching participants in this Sunday’s (Aug. 14, 2022) free online art class how to paint busy bumblebees.
Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a lil’ buzzzzworthy!
This class is designed for kids but all ages are encouraged to join.
Supplies to have ready for class:
-
- Tempera paint—suggested colors: white, yellow, black, blue, green, brown
- White paper
- Water
- Brushes
- Paper towels
- Masking tape (optional)
To participate, log on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 3 p.m. to
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/398655979767
To preregister, use the same website.
The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.