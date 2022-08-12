Who hasn’t been held captive by a powerful or funny story? ‘7 Stories’ is a night of such storytelling – to build community, empathy, and celebrate our diversity.

The next event will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, from 7 – 8:30 p.m at the Highline Heritage Museum. The theme will be “Saying Yes,Taking Chances.”

Each ‘7 Stories’ night has a theme, and storytellers sign up and are selected in advance.

Real stories are spellbinding and raw.

They are not a theatrical performance, but true life stories from your friends, acquaintances, or someone you have never met.

These stories are told from the heart.

Each program is introduced by our host for the evening, with a short bio of each storyteller.

WE NEED YOU

Please consider sharing your true story…In the spirit of community and friendship. We will coach/help you as much as you would like.

To sign up go to burienculturehub.org/7stories or email [email protected].

Upcoming 7 Story nights:

Aug. 26: Saying Yes,Taking Chances Sept. 7: Storytelling workshop at the Highline Heritage Museum: 5-6:30 p.m. – FREE! Sept. 23: First Job/Worst Job Oct. 28: Silver Linings November/December: HOLIDAY BREAK

