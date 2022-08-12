The City of Burien announced on Friday, Aug. 12 that it has begun repairing damaged roadway along 4th Ave SW and SW 152nd Street, which will continue through Monday, Aug. 15, 2022.

“Please prepare for heavy traffic congestion and possible delays along 4th Ave SW and in the downtown Burien area,” the city said.

Below are photos courtesy the city that show road damage:

