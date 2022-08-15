On the agenda for Monday night’s (Aug. 15, 2022) regular Burien City Council meeting: swearing-in ceremony for new City Manager Adolfo Bailon, proclamation to honor the late Charlotte Berg, Monkeypox update, Strategic Plan Vision, salary and compensation, Community Development Block Grant and much more.

There will also be a reception for Bailon, which starts at 6 p.m.

The meeting will start at 7 p.m., and can be viewed in-person at City Hall, on Comcast TV channel 21, via Zoom here, or online here.

Download the full agenda packet here (PDF file).

Here are some agenda highlights:

SWEARING IN CEREMONY

Oath of Office for City Manager Adolfo Bailon: Heather Dumlao, City Clerk



PRESENTATIONS AND PROCLAMATIONS

Proclamation to Honor the late Charlotte Berg: Councilmember Stephanie Mora



CITY MANAGER’S REPORT ON EMERGING ISSUES

Association of Washington Cities (AWC) Board and Commission Recruitments: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager Monkeypox Update: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



BUSINESS AGENDA:

Adoption of the Strategic Plan Vision Statement and Strategic Priorities: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director,

Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager Review of Consultant Proposals for City Manager Performance Evaluations: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director Introduction to 2022 Salary and Compensation Survey: Cathy Schrock, Administrative Services Director, Connie Roberts, HR Analyst Discussion of 2023 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Funds for Admin, Human Services, and Capital Projects: Colleen Brandt-Schluter, Human Services Manager Amend the Scope of Work for the Burien Community Center HVAC Project: Carolyn Hope, PaRCS Director City Council Planning Calendar and Council Work Plan: Adolfo Bailon, City Manager



COUNCIL REPORTS

CITY MANAGER’S REPORT