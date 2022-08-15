SPONSORED :

Three Neighborhood VINTAGE SALES are coming to Normandy Park this weekend – on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022:

A comfortable stroll to take in the offerings at three eclectic vintage sales this Friday and Saturday.

Shop early for best selection at this well-curated pop-up.

Vintage Furniture, Home Decor, Lionel Trains – Vintage & New!

Vintage Furniture, Home Decor, Handbags, Jewelry

19411 Normandy Park Drive SW, 98166 (map below)

Pop-Up Sale Vintage Pyrex (14 vendors on Sunday) Vintage Toys (sale two doors down) Fresh Flower Arrangements Eclectic Collections, Vintage (sale near Marvista)



Friday Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.