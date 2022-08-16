From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

A Sunset ‘Bat Walk’ is coming to Tukwila on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, starting at the Tukwila Community Center at 7:30 p.m.

“Join us for an evening of education.”

This is FREE Opportunity that will include the Sunset, Walk & Talk, and of course…Bats!

It’s part of the Bat Activity Trends (BAT) Community Science Program.

Bats are a common wildlife species across Washington state, including urban areas, but their nocturnal habits mean that people often don’t notice them. Taking the time to learn how to observe bats can change that!

“We are empowering YOU to become a community scientist while learning more about local bat species and bat conservation issues. The BAT program involves going out to observe bats, right in your own neighborhood. The goal of the BAT program is to collect data on bat sightings across King County.

“Getting out into nature and observing our local wildlife is a great way to connect with your local environment. A personal observation of wildlife, from a safe, comfortable distance, can help us better understand our local wildlife species and inspire us to take actions to protect them. Here are some tips and tricks for going out and observing bats in your area, so you can participate in the Bat Activity Trends Community Science program.”

Learn all about this new program and how you can participate by visiting zoo.org/batactivity.

Sign up here: www.Tukwilawa.gov/GreenTukwila.

WHEN: Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, starting at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: Tukwila Community Center is located at: 12424 42nd Ave S, Tukwila, WA 98168: