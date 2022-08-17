REMINDER : The final performance of Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series will be this Thursday night, Aug. 18, 2022 with live bluesy originals & classic covers from Champagne Honeybee at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.

This free, outdoor concert series will run from 6:30 – 8 p.m.

“Inspired by jazz legends and singer/songwriters of the 60’s and 70’s, Champagne Honeybee takes the ukulele to unexpected places. Performing bluesy originals & classic covers, they add soul to any event, from weddings, to funk jams, to comedy nights!”

If it rains, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.

Aug 18: Champagne Honeybee

Contemporary jazz, blues, folk, and ukulele soul

More info on Champagne Honeybee here.

Sponsors:

City of Burien B-Town Blog 4 Culture



More info on Music in the Park is here.

Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: