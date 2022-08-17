REMINDER: The final performance of Burien’s FREE Music in the Park 2022 concert series will be this Thursday night, Aug. 18, 2022 with live bluesy originals & classic covers from Champagne Honeybee at Lake Burien School Memorial Park.
This free, outdoor concert series will run from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
“Inspired by jazz legends and singer/songwriters of the 60’s and 70’s, Champagne Honeybee takes the ukulele to unexpected places. Performing bluesy originals & classic covers, they add soul to any event, from weddings, to funk jams, to comedy nights!”
If it rains, please call (206) 988-3700 after 5 p.m. to learn if a concert has been relocated.
Aug 18: Champagne Honeybee
Contemporary jazz, blues, folk, and ukulele soul
More info on Champagne Honeybee here.
Sponsors:
-
- City of Burien
- B-Town Blog
- 4 Culture
More info on Music in the Park is here.
Lake Burien School Memorial Park is located at 1620 SW 149th Street: