The White Center Block Party 2022 is returning to 16th Ave SW in the Dub-C on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, from Noon – 6 p.m.

The White Center Block Party first started when a group of local businesses and neighbors came together and decided that White Center needed some love after an extended series of vandalism and fires centered around the retail core last year.

“Our mission with the first annual White Center Block Party (WCBP) was to raise money for the victims and businesses affected by all the fires,” organizers said. “We are back this year to announce our second annual white center block party that will focus on creating a safe, family friendly, and inclusive place to gather after so much time apart. Proceeds for this year’s event will be donated to two local White Center organizations: White Center Food Bank AND Khmer Community of Seattle King County.”

White Center Block Party aims to support and promote local and regional businesses – restaurants, bars, retailers, artists, musicians, etc. – all in one place.

Highlights:

Street vendors including crafts, food, merchandise and local businesses and non-profits. Live music and performances Beer gardens Bars and restaurants Bouncy houses by Aleko Defy wrestling summer showcase hosted by Lariat Bar



WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022: Noon – 6 p.m. WHO: White Center Block Party and White Center Community Development Association WHAT: Street festival celebrating White Center COST: FREE and family friendly. Wristbands for additional purchase for discounts at participating businesses and special offerings at restaurants and bars during the White Center Block Party hours. WHERE: White Center Retail Core: 16th Ave. SW between SW Roxbury Street and SW 100th Street (map below).

INFO: For more info, visit www.whitecenterblockparty.com.