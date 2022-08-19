Early Friday morning, Aug. 19, 2022, just after 12:45 a.m., Burien Police deputies responded to the 300 block of SW 148th Street (map below), after a caller reported seeing someone walking around with a bloody leg.

On arrival, deputies located a male in his 30s at that location near Dottie Harper Park, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say that – at the time – the victim “wasn’t forthcoming with additional details on what occurred.”

The victim was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.