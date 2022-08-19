The DubSea Fish Sticks nonprofit partner – the Dubsea Community Sports Foundation – was able to secure a grant last winter for a new scoreboard at Steve Cox Memorial Park with the help of King County Councilmember Joe McDermott.

This week, the scoreboard finally arrived. It will be installed at Mel Olson Stadium this winter, so that all users of the stadium will have a new scoreboard for their 2023 seasons.

“Excited to see it up and running next spring for Southwest Little League and Seattle Prep Baseball,” General Manager Justin Moser said. “A huge thank you to Kevin from Future Primitive Brewing for all his help unloading, and moving all three pieces. We couldn’t have done it without him!”

Below are photos courtesy the Fish Sticks:

Mel Olson Stadium is located at Steve Cox Memorial Park:

