Learn about the O.G. “Mother of American Modernism”, and Modern Art while tissue paper painting during Sunday’s free online art class.

Jeanne Salter will be driving on this fun, colorful, and messy adventure. Bring your ideas, your imaginations, and your willingness to get a lil’ sticky!

Supplies to have ready for class:

Tissue paper Watercolor or heavy-duty paper Glue Sponge brush or chunk of sponge



To participate, log this Sunday, Aug. 21 at 3 p.m. to

To preregister, use the same website.

The free online classes are sponsored by the Burien Arts Association, 4Culture, ARTSWA and the City of Burien.