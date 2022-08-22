The Burien ‘Solar Punk’ Festival will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022 at the Shark Garden at New Start High School (map below).

“Solar Punk” is the festival theme, which envisions a future where community and technology are integrated to create a self-sustaining system.

At this event, attendees will learn about alternative self-sustaining ways to work and power their daily lives.

Here’s the agenda:

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.: Popup Market 1 – 5 p.m.: Green Job Expo 3:30 – 5 p.m.: Mini Jobs Fair 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.: Music Festival 8 – 11 p.m.: “Black Panther” showing



The Shark Garden is located at 614 SW 120th Street: