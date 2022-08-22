SAVE THE DATE : The region’s annual Vision 2020 gala, now updated to ‘Vision 2022,’ returns as an in-person event on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The event has moved to a new location at the SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S. (map below).

Some 45 local artists will each create artwork on nine 8”x8” wood panels.

The gala also features a silent art auction, entertainment, wine and hors d’ oeuvres.

Plan to wear your fancy pantaloons, cocktail attire or costume, because “It’s a gala!”

Vision 2022 is the Burien Arts Association’s biggest annual fundraiser. Proceeds from Vision 2020 benefits local artists plus Burien Arts’ programs throughout the year including free online kid’s art classes, Burien Art Market, Shakespeare in the Park, Highline Heritage Museum and Burien Community Center art exhibits, 7 Stories storytelling and life drawing classes.

More information at www.burienarts.org.