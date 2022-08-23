From our sister site The Tukwila Blog:

A 52-year-old Renton man was killed in a high-speed crash in Tukwila Monday night, Aug. 22, 2022, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Troopers say that the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed at around 10:25 p.m. on southbound SR 99 at SR 599 (map below) in lane one of two, when he failed to negotiate the curve and lost control.

The driver crossed the right shoulder and struck the elevated gorepoint, was ejected and struck the pavement, coming to rest on the right shoulder.

WSP says that the motorcycle continued down the exit ramp, struck a concrete barrier and came to rest blocking lane one.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.