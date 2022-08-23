This year, Burien’s Arts-A-Glow Festival of Light will welcome “Ruby’s Garden,” original art created by Artist Nina Holmstrom.

“My inspiration for this project is my deep connection to Nature, the beautiful Pacific Northwest, my love of foraging, whimsy, and all things Wild,” Holmstrom said. “When a friend gifted me a trike for this year’s festivals I knew it was time to bring that vision to life!”

All of the lights on Ruby’s Garden consists of solar powered or uses rechargeable batteries.

