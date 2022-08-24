An ‘Owl Prowl’ will be held at Seahurst Park on Friday night, Sept. 23, 2022, from 7 – 9 p.m.

Take a guided walk, under the cover of dark, in the park while learning about the birds and plants around you.

Put your observation skills to the test to look for owls and learn more about their unique adaptations by participating in an owl pellet dissection.

These small outings are geared towards ages 13 years and up, but younger friends and family are welcome!

This program is FREE with required registration at:

The Environmental Science Center is located at 2220 SW Seahurst Park Road: