On Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the City of Burien and Discover Burien will mark their second year of bringing neighbors together to celebrate National Welcoming Week (Sept. 9-18) with a day of community connection, play, and celebration!
This free, open event will run from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Town Square Park, and will feature:
- Come play with us! The Highline Heritage Museum will offer an array of multicultural games from around the world, including a fun hour of Loteria. Burien Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will also have a variety of games for kids and kids at heart can use.
- Dance and music! Enjoy the sights and sounds of dance performances and music to celebrate Cherished Traditions that reflect our community’s cultural heritage.
- Enjoy Burien’s foodie paradise! Burien restaurants represent cuisines from around the world. Some highlights from small, local restaurants will be available for purchase.
More info here: https://www.burienwa.gov/news_events/featured_events/welcoming_burien
WHAT: Welcoming Burien event
WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
WHERE: Town Square Park, 480 SW 152nd Street: