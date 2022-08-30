Share the gift of music – join the Orchestra of Flight for its 2022-23 season:

The Orchestra of Flight – a community orchestra based in Burien – invites recreational musicians to join us for our 2022-23 season, beginning Sept. 12, 2022.

We rehearse Monday nights from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church, 1005 SW 152nd Street, Burien.

Currently we have openings for percussion, all string instruments, bassoon, and French horn. We are a noncompetitive, friendly organization, and no auditions are required to join.

Our mission is to bring live orchestral music to seniors and to other communities whose members may have difficulty attending concerts in traditional venues.

We have recently moved to a new rehearsal space and look forward to becoming involved in the local community.

Come and have fun while improving your musical skills and sharing the gift of music with others.

For more information, please visit our website, www.orchestraofflight.org, or contact us at [email protected].

