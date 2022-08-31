The City of Burien is re-imagining the long-term future of our city through a coordinated planning effort called “Shape Your City.”

The initiative combines major updates to the Comprehensive Plan, a new Transportation Master Plan, and an update to the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Plan.

“Specifically, this planning process focuses on land use, economic development, human services, environmental protection, infrastructure, transportation, parks and open spaces, recreation programs, public art, and cultural services,” the city said.

Results of this planning effort will guide policymaking, operational plans, and budgets for the next 20 years.

