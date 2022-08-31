SPONSORED :

Beginning the week of Sept. 5, 2022 the Southwest Suburban Sewer District will be mobilizing construction equipment into the area surrounding the intersection of SW Shoremont Ave and Normandy Terrace SW (map below) to begin the replacement of the high-pressure sewer mainline.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by November, 2022.

This improvement is necessary to ensure the sewer system’s continued functionality and to provide ongoing service to this area and the system as a whole.

The method of construction will be by horizontal directional drill. This method was chosen to minimize the disruption to the neighborhood. Multiple “pits” will be excavated to allow retrieval of the drill head rather than a traditional trench. Sewer pipe waiting to be installed will be placed along the shoulder in 250-foot sections. This may impact vehicle access to driveways at times. Every attempt will be made to accommodate residents, but delays may occur. Our field representative will be placing yellow door flyers the day prior to specific properties being impacted.

What you can expect:

Anticipated project schedule is September 6th through November 2022. Hours of construction will be 7:00 am – 6:00 pm Monday thru Friday. Construction equipment and materials will be stored on the shoulders. Construction noise. Local road closures and reroutes.



The District will be happy to speak to you about any questions or concerns that you may have. There will be a representative available throughout the project, Kitty Carter, who can be reached at 206-432-3509.

If you have any general questions about the sewer district, please feel free to take a look at our website at www.swssd.com or contact us at 206-244-9575.

