Meals on Wheels is seeking Volunteers:

Volunteers are needed Wednesday mornings in Burien.

We are looking for volunteers to call participants for their weekly meal order, 9 – 11 a.m., and delivery drivers (as well as back-ups) to pick up meals in Burien between 10:30 – 11 a.m., a delivery route takes about one to 1.5 hours.

For more information visit https://soundgenerations.org/get-involved/, email [email protected], or call 206-448-5767.

As a Meals on Wheels Volunteer, you will belong to a team committed to helping homebound seniors maintain their health and independence with nutritious food, personal contact, and caring service.

