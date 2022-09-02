The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for its 2022 Burien Gallery Program, and the application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

About the Exhibition Program

There are three location options:

Burien Community Center Lobby Wall – 2D Only

14700 6th Ave SW Lobby wall is 14’ wide x 8’ tall Hanging materials provided 2 month exhibit



Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D

150th and 6th Ave SW 336 square feet window with glass on two sides This space is great for installations and large artwork Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc. Four-month exhibit



Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D

4th and 150th SW Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc. Four-month exhibit Nine windows: 5 windows: 3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall 2 windows: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall 1 window: 3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall 1 window: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall



Other Details:

Call is open to artists residing in Washington State. $150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens. Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program. Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist. Wall tags and promotion provided.



To Apply

Please email the following by 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022 to [email protected]:

Artist name, address, phone, and email address. Artist website if you have one. Artist bio and/or artist statement. Space(s) would you like to be considered for. Five (5) images of your work in jpg format that include dimensions and medium. Best months in 2023 for you to exhibit. Works will be juried, and you will be notified by mid-December, 2022. Incomplete applications may not be considered. We encourage artists to look at exhibit spaces before applying.

