The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for its 2022 Burien Gallery Program, and the application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.
About the Exhibition Program
There are three location options:
Burien Community Center Lobby Wall – 2D Only
-
- 14700 6th Ave SW
- Lobby wall is 14’ wide x 8’ tall
- Hanging materials provided
- 2 month exhibit
Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D
-
- 150th and 6th Ave SW
- 336 square feet window with glass on two sides
- This space is great for installations and large artwork
- Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
- Four-month exhibit
Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D
-
- 4th and 150th SW
- Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
- Four-month exhibit
- Nine windows:
- 5 windows: 3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall
- 2 windows: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall
- 1 window: 3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall
- 1 window: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall
Other Details:
-
- Call is open to artists residing in Washington State.
- $150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens.
- Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program.
- Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist.
- Wall tags and promotion provided.
To Apply
Please email the following by 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022 to [email protected]:
-
- Artist name, address, phone, and email address.
- Artist website if you have one.
- Artist bio and/or artist statement.
- Space(s) would you like to be considered for.
- Five (5) images of your work in jpg format that include dimensions and medium.
- Best months in 2023 for you to exhibit.
- Works will be juried, and you will be notified by mid-December, 2022.
- Incomplete applications may not be considered.
- We encourage artists to look at exhibit spaces before applying.