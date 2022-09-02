The City of Burien has issued a call for artists for its 2022 Burien Gallery Program, and the application deadline is Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022.

About the Exhibition Program
There are three location options:

Burien Community Center Lobby Wall – 2D Only

    • 14700 6th Ave SW
    • Lobby wall is 14’ wide x 8’ tall
    • Hanging materials provided
    • 2 month exhibit

Maverick Apartments Window – 2D or 3D

    • 150th and 6th Ave SW
    • 336 square feet window with glass on two sides
    • This space is great for installations and large artwork
    • Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
    • Four-month exhibit

Merrill Gardens Senior Living Windows – 2D or 3D

    • 4th and 150th SW
    • Artist to provide hanging materials/pedestals, etc.
    • Four-month exhibit
    • Nine windows:
      • 5 windows: 3’ deep x 9’wide x 7’ tall
      • 2 windows: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 9’ tall
      • 1 window: 3’ deep x 8’ wide x 10’ tall
      • 1 window: 3’ deep x 9’ wide x 11’ tall

Other Details:

    • Call is open to artists residing in Washington State.
    • $150 artist stipend for Maverick and Merrill Gardens.
    • Insurance coverage not provided for artwork in Gallery Program.
    • Transportation, install, and removal of artworks is responsibility of artist.
    • Wall tags and promotion provided.

To Apply
Please email the following by 5 p.m. Nov. 3, 2022 to [email protected]:

    • Artist name, address, phone, and email address.
    • Artist website if you have one.
    • Artist bio and/or artist statement.
    • Space(s) would you like to be considered for.
    • Five (5) images of your work in jpg format that include dimensions and medium.
    • Best months in 2023 for you to exhibit.
    • Works will be juried, and you will be notified by mid-December, 2022.
    • Incomplete applications may not be considered.
    • We encourage artists to look at exhibit spaces before applying.