Lots of great activities and exhibits will be happening at Burien’s Highline Heritage Museum this month, and here’s what’s on tap for September, 2022:

It’s Hispanic Heritage Month

Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. : Inclusive + Cultural Storytime Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7–8:30 p.m.: “7 Stories” Workshop Saturday, Sept. 10, 7– 10 p.m.: Burien Arts-A-Glow! Glow Museum Silver Mysteries of Night exhibit Moon Dancers Paint the walls with lights – Marcell Marias Saturday, Sept. 17: 10 a.m.–3 p.m.: Welcoming Burien event 5-7 p.m. Life Nude Drawing Class 7 – 8 p.m. Noche de leyendas Mexicano Friday, Sept. 23, 7–8:30 p.m.: “7 Stories” with the theme “First Job/Worst Job” Saturday, Sept. 24, 6–7 p.m.: Historical Talk Series Friday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m.: Railroads, Arts & American Life Presentation and Book signing



The museum’s hours (with limited capacity*):

Thursday – Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.



* Masks and Social Distancing required.

For more info, visit http://highlinemuseum.org.

The Highline Heritage Museum is located at 819 SW 152nd Street:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!