SAVE THE DATE : Local nonpofit Para Los Niños’ annual fundraiser Gala is back in person this year, and is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 at Club Sur.

This year, their theme is “Progreso.”

Mark your calendars and come enjoy tasty local food and drink and delight in live music all while supporting their mission and vision of fostering academic success for every Latino student through parent and community involvement.

“This is one party you won’t want to miss,” organizers said.

The keynote speaker for the evening will be Highline Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran. Duran has served over 30 years in public education, most recently as the Chief of Acceleration and Recovery for the Renton School District. He previously served as Superintendent for the Bellevue School District. As Superintendent, he led with a focus on racial equity and inclusion, creating systems to support academic, social-emotional, and behavior development for all students.

“We invite you to engage with us in this important work by getting your early bird tickets to our gala “Progreso,” now available exclusively to PLN Friends.”

If you have any questions or wish to sponsor this event, please contact PLN’s Communications department at [email protected].

To learn more about this event and ticket options, please click below:

Club Sur is located at 2901 1st Ave S., Seattle, WA 98134:

EDITOR’S NOTE : Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!