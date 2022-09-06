SPONSORED :

Save $25.00 during JAG’s Auto Detail Grand Opening!

“It all started because I didn’t want my leather upholstery to crack,” said Gerald Patriarca, who along with wife Alma have launched JAG’s Auto Detail in Tukwila. “I got a new car in 2013 and I wanted to maintain it. So, after a little trial and error I found the best products to produce a great result.”

He also discovered some best practices and techniques to bring vehicles to a “better than new” condition.

Over time, Gerald received so many compliments and requests for help, he built a following with friends and neighbors, and found that he was ready for a change from the sedentary quality of corporate jobs of his past. When the opportunity arose, he and Alma (along with junior partner, son James) the family stepped into entrepreneurship, settling on a sparkling clean, safe commercial space in the Seattle Exchange @ Southcenter business park in Tukwila. The location is convenient to serve South King County neighborhoods like Burien, Normandy Park, SeaTac, Kent, Des Moines and of course Tukwila. They offer a full range of services including interior, and exterior detailing, Headlight Restoration, Pet Hair control, Windshield Clay Bar and Sealant and a host of other services to keep your ride turning heads.

Their attention to detail extends to choosing the best environmentally friendly methods and materials including water reclamation to get the job done right. Gerald grew up in the Fairwood neighborhood of Renton and is a proud graduate of Lindbergh High School. His PNW roots inspire him to be dedicated to preserving the beauty of our natural environment for son James, and future generations to enjoy.

GET $25.00 OFF AND A BTOWN OVAL CAR STICKER!

In celebration of their grand opening James, Alma and Gerald (the J.A.G. in JAG’s) are thrilled to offer everyone who schedules an A, G or JAG’s package during September, 2022, $25.00 off the listed price. That’s a terrific savings and incentive to come check them out. Heck, we will even throw in a classic BTOWN oval car sticker (a $5.00 retail value) just for helping this small family-owned business get off to a strong start!

They are also open to work with commercial accounts and those who would like to get in on regularly scheduled maintenance. As Gerald said, ”Attention along the way will keep from being faced with an eight-hour “re-hab’ job on your day off!”

Bringing the “better than new” look and smell to your vehicle is satisfying to their whole family. “I love it when a client picks up their car from a full detail, shared Gerald. “All their senses are activated at once, and that is so satisfying!

Come see how luxurious driving a clean and fresh smelling car can feel, save a little money and help a family business get started. Win, Win, Win!

JAG’S Auto Detail

893 Industry Drive (Building 25; map below)

Tukwila, WA 98188 Phone: (888) 789-JAGS (5247) Website: https://www.jagsautodetail.com Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jagsautodetail Hours Mon–Fri: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sat by appointment

